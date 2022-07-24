QUEENSBURY — Esther C. Dansky, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital shortly after being diagnosed with leukemia. She was born on Oct. 26, 1934, in Malone, NY, the daughter of the late Arthur and Irva (Maneeley) Carlin. Educated in Malone Public Schools, she earned a BA in education at SUNY Plattsburgh in 1956. Esther joined the faculty of Queensbury Schools that September and from that point considered the Glens Falls area home. She was an active member of the Faculty Association serving on many committees and acting as its secretary for eight years. Esther also served as a cooperating teacher for SUNY Plattsburgh students. After 31 years of teaching, she retired in 1991. Esther appreciated the impact she made in the community being a teacher. She was delighted to run into former students and learn of their life accomplishments. During her retirement, she volunteered for many years as a docent at Chapman Historical Museum and in the food pantry of St. Mary's Church.