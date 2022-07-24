Esther C. Dansky
Oct. 26, 1934 - July 21, 2022
QUEENSBURY — Esther C. Dansky, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital shortly after being diagnosed with leukemia. She was born on Oct. 26, 1934, in Malone, NY, the daughter of the late Arthur and Irva (Maneeley) Carlin. Educated in Malone Public Schools, she earned a BA in education at SUNY Plattsburgh in 1956. Esther joined the faculty of Queensbury Schools that September and from that point considered the Glens Falls area home. She was an active member of the Faculty Association serving on many committees and acting as its secretary for eight years. Esther also served as a cooperating teacher for SUNY Plattsburgh students. After 31 years of teaching, she retired in 1991. Esther appreciated the impact she made in the community being a teacher. She was delighted to run into former students and learn of their life accomplishments. During her retirement, she volunteered for many years as a docent at Chapman Historical Museum and in the food pantry of St. Mary's Church.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Arnold in 2009; two brothers: Reverend Roger Carlin and James Carlin; and by her sister, Frances Patterson.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Karen Sloane; and her husband, Robert of Honeoye, NY; daughter, Carol West; and her husband, Nick of Mt. Dora, FL; granddaughter, Emily Sloane and her husband, Ryan; and great-granddaughter, Hattie of Stowe, VT; granddaughter, Katherine Sloane and her husband, Jonathan of Cleveland, OH; grandson Benjamin Sloane and his wife, Madison; and great-grandson, Henry of Chicago, IL.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Warren St. Glens Falls, NY.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad or to St. Mary's Church, Warren St. Glens Falls, NY in memory of Esther.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
