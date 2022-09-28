Apr. 8, 1932—Sept. 22, 2022

WEST FORT ANN — Estella E. Corlew, 90, died peacefully Sept. 22, 2022 at Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville, NY. She was born April 8, 1932 in Queensbury, NY, the daughter of Norman Evens and Esther Belden.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Barker. Surviving are her two daughters: Tracey Holmes and her husband Richard, of Fort Ann, NY, Tammy Thomas and her husband, Russell, of Lake George, NY; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

At the request of family, there will be no calling hours. Those who wish to remember Estella in a special way, may make gifts in her memory to Slate Valley Nursing Home, Granville, NY. Funeral arrangements were made by Mason Funeral Home, George Street, Fort Ann, NY.