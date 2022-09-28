Apr. 8, 1932—Sept. 22, 2022
WEST FORT ANN — Estella E. Corlew, 90, died peacefully Sept. 22, 2022 at Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville, NY. She was born April 8, 1932 in Queensbury, NY, the daughter of Norman Evens and Esther Belden.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Barker. Surviving are her two daughters: Tracey Holmes and her husband Richard, of Fort Ann, NY, Tammy Thomas and her husband, Russell, of Lake George, NY; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
At the request of family, there will be no calling hours. Those who wish to remember Estella in a special way, may make gifts in her memory to Slate Valley Nursing Home, Granville, NY. Funeral arrangements were made by Mason Funeral Home, George Street, Fort Ann, NY.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.