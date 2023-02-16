Jan. 10, 1940—Feb. 13, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Erwin Lee Guay, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Born Jan. 10, 1940, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Aldi and Sadie (Richardson) Guay.

Erwin was a lifelong resident of the Glens Falls area, where he attended Glens Falls Senior High School and held just two jobs throughout his life; as a printing press operator for the Glens Falls Post-Star and then for NIBCO, Inc. as a shift foreman, where he retired after 30 years of service in 2001.

On July 9, 1961, Erwin married his childhood sweetheart, Clara Ann Graves and shared 49 years together until her passing in 2011.

Erwin was a devoted family man that always looked forward to summer camping vacations in the Adirondacks. He had a great love for cars and was always looking for the next big deal; in fact, bringing home something new quite often. Erwin loved animals of all kinds and enjoyed fishing and woodworking as favorite pastimes; he was a very creative man. Those who knew Erwin best will remember him for his sense of humor and welcoming smile.

In addition to his parents, Erwin was predeceased by his wife, Clara; twin brother, Eddie; and brother, Frederick.

Those left to cherish his memory are his five children: David E. Guay (Traci), Rick P. Guay, Jeffrey E. Guay (Bert), Cathy C. Wood (William) and John W. Guay (Bill); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Per Erwin’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A graveside ceremony will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with Clara.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations be made in memory of Erwin to Great Beginnings Adoption Center (Lucky Puppy), 511 Pleasant Valley Road, Argyle, NY 12809.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.