Feb. 8, 1933—April 24, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Ervin W. Fowler, 89, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, after a long illness.

Born Feb. 8, 1933, in Argyle, NY he was the son of the late Wayne and Mina (Brace) Fowler.

Erv was born on a farm in Argyle that raised turkeys for Glens Falls restaurants in 1940–1950 era. He was one of the nine children born into immediate farm work. The Fowler Farm was well known for its quality White Holland Turkeys. Erv left the farm life when he met Jane Welch and became a logger with his soon-to-be father-in-law, William Welch. On July 27, 1958, Ervin married Jane at the West Glens Falls Chapel.

In the 60’s and 70’s Erv learned the home building trade and worked heavy construction, building the first ski trails on West Mountain and the original lodge, ski school and offices. Erv was highly respected by all for his work ethic and ability to do almost everything well. There was nothing he could not build or fix.

He will always be remembered for his willingness to help anyone, anytime. If he thought you needed the shirt off his back, he would insist you take it.

Some of his enjoyments included horse training and showing, square dancing, bowling, playing many musical instruments and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Operating Engineers (Construction Equipment) and Local Horseman Groups.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jane Fowler; his sons: Scott (Carol) Fowler of Gansevoort, Bruce (Kim) Fowler of Queensbury and David (Tracy) Fowler of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren: Peter Fowler, Lydia (Carter) Hoffman, Jeremy Fowler and Justin Fowler; his great-granddaughters: Ally Rose Fowler and Lily Hoffman; his sisters: Kay Gillmor and Marilyn Ward; his brother, Bobby Fowler; also more than 45 nieces and nephews from his eight siblings.

At the family’s request there will be no services.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Warren Center and endless support from S.A.I.L. (Southern Adirondack Independent Living).

