Oct. 28, 1924—Mar. 28, 2021

FORT EDWARD—Erskine E. Fowler, 96, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center. Born on October 28, 1924, in Queensbury, he was the son of late D. Elmer and Ethel (Rich) Fowler.

Erskine graduated from South Glens Falls High School. He was a lifelong dairy farmer owning and operating Edna Chester Farms in Durkeetown.

In 1950, Erskine married Bessie Genier, they spent 25 years together until her passing in 1975. In 1976, he married Patricia McCabe, they spent 13 years together until her passing in 1989. In 1990, he married Betty Bromley, they spent 23 years together until her passing in 2013.

He enjoyed square dancing, bowling, golfing, wood working and listening to his favorite singer Eddy Arnold.

In addition to his parents, Erskine was predeceased by his wives: Bessie (Genier) Fowler, Patricia (McCabe) Fowler and Betty (Bromley) Fowler.

Left to cherish his memory include his children: Jacqueline (Kevin) Hayes, Wendy (Francis) Bourdeau, Scott (Carol) Fowler; his stepchildren: Theresa (William) Maher, James McCabe, Lisa (David) Parker, Lyn (Rob) LaMountain; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.