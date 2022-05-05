Aug. 27, 1948—Dec. 19, 2021

ARGYLE — Ernest W. Jansson went to be in the arms of the lord on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Glens Falls Hospital.

He was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Corinth, NY to the late Sven and Violet Jansson.

Ernie graduated from New London High School in New London, CT in 1968. Following graduation, he went on to truck driving school and drove tractor trailers until he met the love of his life, Katherine (Salley) Jansson in 1973. They then settled in Argyle, NY to raise their family.

His greatest passion was his family and watching his son play basketball. He was an avid coon hunter and spent many nights doing so with his brothers. Ernie enjoyed his time as a bus driver for the Sunday School where he also taught at.

In addition to his parents, Ernie was predeceased by his sister, Florence Wheland and brothers, William Jansson and Richard Jansson.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Katherine Jansson; his son, Ernest Jansson (Krystal Guy); grandchildren: Chloey Jansson (Patrick Hayes), Maylease Shultz, William Allen, Trae Quinlan, and Jaidynce Quinlan; great-grandson, Arlo Hayes; his siblings: Wesley Jansson, Edith Beach, David Jansson, and Mary Camac; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be at the Durkeetown Baptist Church on May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of donations please do so to the Durkeetown Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.