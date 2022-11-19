Ernest “Tim” Soothcage, 83, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022 after a long illness.

He and his brothers ran Soothcage Brothers Construction and Arctic Cat Sales and Service. If you were fortunate enough to have work done by Tim, you had quality work done that was built to last. He expected perfection in anything he did.

In his retirement, he very much enjoyed his monthly breakfast get-togethers with his nephew, Don Lee, and long-time friends, William Pike, Ted Plude, and Nick Sabo (dec.).

He was predeceased by his mother, Hazel Rathbun and his father, Leslie Soothcage and also his brothers: Albert and Leslie Soothcage.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice; his daughter, Tammy Kirshon (Steve); grandchildren: Christopher (Amanda) and Carolyn Pepper (Scott); and great-grandson: Miles; his daughter, Terry Brooks; and grandsons: Derek and Ryan; his daughter, Tonya Dudley (Chris); and grandchildren: Olivia, Logan, and Christopher, Jr. (Courtney); and great-grandson, Christopher III.

The family will conduct a graveside service in the spring.

Tim’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.

