Jan. 26, 1945—May 3, 2022

SCHROON LAKE — Ernest Randall Rice, 77, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Ernest finished his journey of life. He said goodbye to his family and his beloved wife Marie.

Though the last few years of his life he had Alzheimer’s. We as a family will remember what he loved most, spending time with his family telling us crazy stories about his life growing up in Texas.

Ernest was born January 26, 1945, in Kilgore, TX, the son of the late Ernest Robert and Muryle (Bridges) Rice.

Randy was also predeceased by his brother Ted.

Randy and his wife Marie owned and operated Pitkin’s Restaurant in Schroon Lake, for 44 years.

Randy is survived by his wife of over 54 years Marie (Wilson) Rice of Schroon Lake; his son Rusty Rice; his daughters: Cynthia (Heath) Dixon and Muryle (Mike) Haff; three grandchildren: Kevin (Rhiannon) Rice, Owen York and Courtney York; and his sister Jill Crow.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the upstairs dining area of Pitkin’s Restaurant, on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 4 p.m. to offer condolences to the family and share stories about Randy.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to http://worldcentralkitchen.org/.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home. To offer online condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.