April 19, 1943—July 15, 2023

GRANVILLE – Ernest R. Bassett, Sr. passed away on July 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family following a long illness.

Ernie was born on April 19, 1943, in Granville, NY, the son of the late Frederick and Mabel (Moyer) Bassett.

He was raised in Granville and worked with his father in their flagstone business. He worked at Telescope Casual Furniture from which he retired after 32 years.

Ernie enjoyed and appreciated Hot Rod cars and was a fan of harness racing in his younger years. Ernie adored children and coached his boys in Little League before becoming the President of Granville Little for 46 years. He was recently honored with a plaque and sign commemorating his years of service to the program. The children will fondly remember him riding around visiting each field’s games each night on the golf cart, and they won’t ever see a Swedish fish without thinking of him. This was a treat he always had on hand, passing them out throughout the park. Ernie loved his baseball and cheered on his beloved Yankees every game.

He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather and just enjoyed his family. He enjoyed trips to Maine, Hampton Beach and most recently an outing to the Saratoga Harness Track.

Ernie was predeceased by his parents, brothers: Arthur Moyer, Sr. and Harold Bassett, and a grandson, Tyler Bassett. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Nancy (Crouch); daughter, April; sons: Ernest, Jr. (Crystal) and Aron (Heather); he was blessed with three grandchildren: Hunter, Hannah and Holton. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Sylvia Loomis (Robert); and brother, Gene Bassett.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Middle Granville, NY. Friends may call on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY 12832.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Glens Falls Hospital 4W and Tower 2 as well as High Peaks Hospice and Granville Rescue Squad.

Memorial contributions are welcomed in his memory to the Granville Little League for the construction of a new concession stand at the Little League, which of course will have Swedish Fish for sale. They are payable to Granville Little League and mailed to Robin Dodge, 82 Church St., Granville, NY 12832.