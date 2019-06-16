{{featured_button_text}}
Ernest M. Lynn

Jan. 15, 1946 — June 6, 2019

OLMSTEDVILLE — Ernest M. Lynn, 73, of Olmstedville, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family then and throughout his courageous battle with cancer.

Born Jan. 15, 1946 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Beatrice and Harold Lynn.

He enjoyed raising cattle in his early years. Ernie worked for NIBCO, a pipe fitting manufacturing company, retiring after 35 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed working on various building or repair projects with friends and family, woodworking and snowmobiling with his youngest son and close friends.

He is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Beatrice (Olden) Lynn; a brother, Elmer Lynn; and a sister, Edna Dubay.

He is survived by his two sons, John S. Lynn and James (Heather) Lynn; two sisters, Eleanor (Butch) Whipple and Esther (Jim) Hagadorn; many nieces and nephews, their families and many cousins.

As per Ernie’s wishes, there will be no services held.

In lieu of flowers, he would have been honored to have donations made in his memory to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, where he was treated so lovingly and respectfully.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

