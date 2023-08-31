Oct. 27, 1929—Aug. 25, 2023

Ernie, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, August 25, 2023 with his family by his side to join the love of his life the late Martha (Molesky) Mailloux who passed away in 2009. They were married back on October 28, 1951 and had 57 wonderful years together.

He was born on October 27, 1929, the son of the late Louis and MaryAnn (Lajeunesse) Mailloux of Cohoes where he grew up until he was married and then moved to Easton, NY.

He was educated in the Catholic Schools in Cohoes, NY.

He was also in the National Guard Company B in Troy, NY from 1946 to 1953.

He belong to the Columbia Businessmen Bowling League for many years and was an avid bowler. He enjoyed dancing the polka with his late wife and also squared dance too. He was a member of the Hoosic Valley Seniors and enjoyed their many bus trips. He would also like to go out to breakfast on a weekly basis to the Auction Barn in Argyle every Saturday.

In the summertime if you drove by his home, you would see him out mowing his lawn with his John Deere tractor or sitting on his deck. He was an avid baseball fan and would watch many games on the TV, but his favorite team was the New York Mets. When he wasn’t watching any baseball games on TV he would be watching wrestling.

He was a very proud man, being able to build homes for his family and friends. Ernie which he like to be called, retired from the Town of Easton Highway Department which he worked for many years, but when he retired he was the Highway Superintendent which he took great pride and was well respected for the great job he did in maintaining the roads.

He is survived by his children: Ernest “Mike” and Lynn of Latham, NY; Theresa Mailloux and Stephen Mailloux both of Valley Falls, NY. He was a proud grandfather to his grandchildren; great- grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren and they all preferred to call him Boo-Boo.

His grandchildren are: Naomi White and Joshua (Erin) Mailloux; great-grandfather to: Cameron and Madison Mailloux, Sarah, Heather, Michelle and Kristina White and Stephanie (Kyle) Johnson;

great-great-grandfather to: Hunter and Amy Alice Johnson; siblings that are survivors from the family of 14 are: Edna Rivet of Waterford, NY, Wilfred (Jean) Mailloux of Troy, NY.

Brothers and sisters that are waiting for their brother are: George, Louis, Arthur, Charles and Henry, Clara, Ida, Irene, Margaret, Marie and Rita.

Several nieces and nephews and many longtime friends survive.

Calling hours will be on Friday, September 1, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 173 Main Street, Schaghticoke and 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023 with a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Cohoes.

The family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Hospital 6th floor tower and St. Peter’s Hospital 3rd Macaulay Unit who took care of him during his recent illness and also Schuyler Ridge Rehab and Nursing Home as well as the Washington Center over the last three months.

Those who wish to make Memorial contributions to the following: St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 67 Saratoga St., Cohoes, NY 12047; Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204; Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, 441 NY-29, Greenwich, NY 12834.

To express your sympathy or share a memory visit www.chasesmithfamily.com.