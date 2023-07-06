1934—2023

LAKE LUZERNE — Ernest J. Desharnais “Desy”, 88, passed away peacefully July 2, 2023 surrounded by family. Born in 1934 in the Bronx, New York City, Desy attended St. Jerome’s Grammar School and LaSalle Academy. Son of the late Geoffrey and Margaret (nee McLoughlin).

He served in the U.S. Navy 1951-1955 as a Radar Operator during the Korean conflict. He earned a B.S. in business from Fordham University and served as VP of Sales for Continental Title Insurance Co.

Known among friends and family for his accordion and harmonica playing and singing, deep involvement in his parish community, and for his big heart.

Predeceased by siblings Kathleen “Kay” (Philip Purdon), Mary Euphemia “Phimmy” (James Dunn), John, Margaret “Margie” (Frank Fedanick), Grace (John Boles), Anne (Vincent Viola), Louise (Frank Rogers), and Geoffrey (Marion). He is survived by loving wife of 59 years, Anna (nee Quane); children: John (Noreen) (nee Liesenfelder), Kevin (Saloni) (nee Sareen), Michael (Jennifer) (nee Dalton), Kathleen (David Russock), and Margaret (John Sarro); grandchildren: Maura (James Corbett), Brendan, Daniel, Sean, Eileen, Kathryn (Katie), Kieran, Leela, Natalie Sarro, Claire Sarro, Rory, and Ginger Grace “Gigi”; great-grandchild, Owen Corbett; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, July 10, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany, NY 12209, 518-463-1594. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar, NY 12054. Interment to follow at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wildwood Foundation https://www.wildwoodprograms.org/index.php/donation.

