1934—2023
LAKE LUZERNE — Ernest J. Desharnais “Desy”, 88, passed away peacefully July 2, 2023 surrounded by family. Born in 1934 in the Bronx, New York City, Desy attended St. Jerome’s Grammar School and LaSalle Academy. Son of the late Geoffrey and Margaret (nee McLoughlin).
He served in the U.S. Navy 1951-1955 as a Radar Operator during the Korean conflict. He earned a B.S. in business from Fordham University and served as VP of Sales for Continental Title Insurance Co.
Known among friends and family for his accordion and harmonica playing and singing, deep involvement in his parish community, and for his big heart.
Predeceased by siblings Kathleen “Kay” (Philip Purdon), Mary Euphemia “Phimmy” (James Dunn), John, Margaret “Margie” (Frank Fedanick), Grace (John Boles), Anne (Vincent Viola), Louise (Frank Rogers), and Geoffrey (Marion). He is survived by loving wife of 59 years, Anna (nee Quane); children: John (Noreen) (nee Liesenfelder), Kevin (Saloni) (nee Sareen), Michael (Jennifer) (nee Dalton), Kathleen (David Russock), and Margaret (John Sarro); grandchildren: Maura (James Corbett), Brendan, Daniel, Sean, Eileen, Kathryn (Katie), Kieran, Leela, Natalie Sarro, Claire Sarro, Rory, and Ginger Grace “Gigi”; great-grandchild, Owen Corbett; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, July 10, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany, NY 12209, 518-463-1594. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar, NY 12054. Interment to follow at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wildwood Foundation https://www.wildwoodprograms.org/index.php/donation.
Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.