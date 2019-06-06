April 12, 1941 — May 24, 2019
GRANVILLE — Ernest H. “Purdy” Martelle, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep following a long battle with Alzheimer’s on May 24, 2019 at the Washington Center in Argyle.
One of 16 children, Ernest was born on April 12, 1941 in Wells, Vermont, the son of Fred and Harriet (Whitney) Martelle.
Purdy enjoyed truck and tractor pulls, especially Ford trucks, fairs and carnivals. He liked doing word search puzzles. He was especially good throughout the years at being sure to visit friends and family when they were ill, in hospitals and nursing homes. He took great pride in his homes, always keeping them neat and tidy. He loved storytelling, especially if it involved some good ole’ Vermont humor.
Ernest owned and operated several businesses during his lifetime. Willy’s Tavern in the infamous Alley for many years and Edie’s Place at Lake St. Catherine. He also was a self-employed contractor owning and operating his own equipment over the years. He has also been employed at F. A. Tucker Construction and worked for Jack Clark at Pioneer Peat Products in Wells, Vermont.
He married Florence Vanburen Martelle. Together they shared six children.
He was predeceased by his parents; a grandson, Charles “Chuckie” Marra; five nephews; and his siblings, Fred, Morris, Robert and Phillip, Vera Kelly, Rena Tardy, Katherine Hadaway and Beatrice Durrum. Ernest is survived by his companion, Linda Wood and his former wife, Florence. He was blessed with six children, 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his siblings, Stanley Martelle, Shirley Gould, Ella James and Thelma Hayes; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Not to be forgotten is his dear friend, Ralph Peets.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Wells Cemetery in Wells, Vermont.
