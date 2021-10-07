Ernest "Ernie" Underwood

Aug. 6, 1933 - Oct. 4, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Ernest "Ernie" Underwood, 88, of Perkins Drive Extension, passed away on October 4, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born on August 6, 1933 in Hudson Falls, he was the son of the late Howard R. and Katherine (Hill) Underwood.

Ernie was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. On August 9, 1953, he married Joan F. Billetdoux at St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls. She passed away on May 4, 2013, after 59 years of marriage.

For 35 years, Ernie was employed at the New York Telephone Company in Glens Falls, retiring in 1990.

Ernie was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Catholic Church in Hudson Falls and a past member of the Usher's Association.

Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Clarence, George, Ralph, Philip, Harry and Charles Underwood and his sisters, Emma Parsons and Katherine Cominsky.