Aug. 2, 1928—May 19, 2022
TRUTHVILLE — Ernest Eli “Jack” Cody, age 93, passed away on May 19, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.
Jack was born in Peru, VT, on August 2, 1928, the son of the late Clifford Marshell and Alice Edith (Capon) Cody.
Jack joined the U.S. Navy after high school at the young age of 17. After his time in the Navy, he worked for several years at Scott Paper Co. He later opened Cody’s Diner. He and his wife Eleanor (Oney) owned and ran the diner for 42 years.
Jack was an active member of the Truthville Baptist Church for many years and also taught Sunday School.
Jack enjoyed hunting and taking rides around town looking for wildlife such as turkey, deer and birds.
In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his sister Iva Liebig and his beloved wife of 62 years Eleanor (Oney) Cody. Survivors are his five children: Ronald Cody of Granville, NY, Jack Cody (Helen) of Fort Ann, NY, Gary Cody of MI, Joanne Cody and partner Duane Gebo of Granville and Lorraine LeBarron (Tommy) of NC. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at the end of the summer. Memorial donations may be made to the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 SR 149, Granville, NY 12832.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.