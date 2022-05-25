Aug. 2, 1928—May 19, 2022

TRUTHVILLE — Ernest Eli “Jack” Cody, age 93, passed away on May 19, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.

Jack was born in Peru, VT, on August 2, 1928, the son of the late Clifford Marshell and Alice Edith (Capon) Cody.

Jack joined the U.S. Navy after high school at the young age of 17. After his time in the Navy, he worked for several years at Scott Paper Co. He later opened Cody’s Diner. He and his wife Eleanor (Oney) owned and ran the diner for 42 years.

Jack was an active member of the Truthville Baptist Church for many years and also taught Sunday School.

Jack enjoyed hunting and taking rides around town looking for wildlife such as turkey, deer and birds.

In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his sister Iva Liebig and his beloved wife of 62 years Eleanor (Oney) Cody. Survivors are his five children: Ronald Cody of Granville, NY, Jack Cody (Helen) of Fort Ann, NY, Gary Cody of MI, Joanne Cody and partner Duane Gebo of Granville and Lorraine LeBarron (Tommy) of NC. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the end of the summer. Memorial donations may be made to the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 SR 149, Granville, NY 12832.

