Aug. 2, 1947—Aug. 6, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Ernest “Bucky” Bessette, 75, of West River Road, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022.

Born on Aug. 2, 1947 in Fort Edward, He was the son of the late Earl and Laura (Phillips) Bessette.

Ernie graduated from Fort Edward High School where he played football and ran track. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during Vietnam. After the Army, he graduated from BOCES as a welder and worked at various jobs retiring from Finch Pruyn. He was a member of Local Union #773.

Ernie had a love for horses, both saddle and draft. He drove his draft team from here to California taking him about six months and had many pictures of that trip. He enjoyed participating in all the local parades, giving horse rides at schools, socializing especially at the Ye Old Fort Diner and will be missed by many.

Besides his parents he was also predeceased by his son, Kenneth “Kenny” Bessette as well as as his brother, Doug and and sister, Darlene LePoidevin.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Christine Bessette; his daughters: Barb Humburg (Chuck), Wendy Hurlburt (Dan) of Fort Ann, his son, Justin Wilkinson (Tomee) of Comstock; his grandchildren: Dalton, Kayne, Olivia, Jeffrey, Sophia, Savanna and Adalyn; his sister, Brenda; and brother, Jerry Rivers; and several nieces, nephews and cousin. A special Thank You to his lifelong friends: Skip, Honker, Bob Fowler and Roger Ovitt.

There are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Ernie’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Ernie’s memory to American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.