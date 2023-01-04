Oct. 8, 1954—Dec. 29, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Ernest Ball Brooks, Jr., 68, of Dix Avenue, passed away on Dec. 29, 2022, with his husband by his side, after a battle with cancer.

Born Oct. 8, 1954, in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Ernest and Florence (Toleman) Brooks, Sr.

On April 2, 2016, he married his best friend, Thomas Ball at the Eagles Club in South Glens Falls.

Ernie held many jobs throughout his life but he most enjoyed helping others, as a private duty caretaker for the elderly.

In his quiet time, you could find him watching HGTV, including shows about home improvement and real estate. He loved to cook, take long rides, and visit Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Besides his parents, Ernie was predeceased by his brothers, Paul and Bob Brooks; his sister, Margaret Wood and his mother-in-law, Daisy Ball.

Survivors include his husband, Thomas Ball of Hudson Falls, along with their adopted son, Donald Denmark; his brother, Albert (Louise) Brooks of GA; his sisters-in-law, Mary Jowly and Nancy Jordan, both of Hudson Falls and Robin Valenti of Fort Ann; his brothers- in-law, Donald Ball (Marianne) of VA, Wm. (Joyce) Ball of Saratoga, Richard Ball (Ellen), and Lester Wood of Hudson Fall; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for all the care and support they have given, a special thank you to Barbie LeBrun for being there in the family’s time of need, and to the Mott family for always being there.

Memorial donations in memory of Ernie may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.