Ernest B. Waterston 'Sugar Bear'

Jan. 15, 1936 — July 27, 2020

NORTH CREEK — Barry Waterston, 84, passed away peacefully with family and staff by his side at Glens Falls Hospital on July 27, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Thelma “Terry” Waterston of North Creek; their children, Robb Laber (Joan) of Viera, Florida, Christopher Waterston (Robyn) of Schenectady, Jason Waterston (Bernice) of Queensbury and Pamela Waterston (Beth) of Chesterfield, Virginia; grandchildren, Eric, Kristina, Ashley C. Mackenzie (Eddie), Michael (Allyssa), Ashley Y., and Arielle; and great-grandchildren, Stacey, Kaden, TJ, Amelia, Jaxon, Alivia, Owen and Evelynn.

Barry was born January 15, 1936 in Buckingham, Quebec to the late Ernest and Ina Waterston.

After moving to the United States in 1960, Barry was drafted and served in the United States Army. He met the love of his life, Thelma, they married and settled in North Creek in 1965.

Barry worked for Barton Mines in North River for over 30 years. He loved hunting and fishing, especially with his children. he had a knack for old cars as well.

Barry was well known and loved around North Creek. He loved going around to visit friends at Matha’s and Stewart’s. He always had a smile on his face and would talk with anyone.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services scheduled due to COVID-19. a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Barry’s memory can be made to Johnsburg Emergency Squad.

