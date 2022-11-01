April 25, 1935 - Oct. 25, 2022

CORINTH — Ernest B. Johnson, Sr., age 87, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Born on April 25, 1935, in Chestertown, he was the son of Franklin B. and Cora M. (St. Dennis) Johnson.

After graduating high school, Ernie went to work for International Paper Co. in Corinth on January 20, 1955. Work was interrupted by being drafted in the United States Army as a member of the Signal Corps on January 10, 1958, serving until his honorable discharge December 9, 1959.

After being released from active duty, he went back to work for International Paper Co. and worked there until its closing November 2, 2002, for a total of 47 years and 9 months.

In his spare time, Ernest enjoyed working on his vehicles as well as fishing and gardening.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, MaryBeth Johnson; brother, Lewis Johnson; sisters: Pearl Johnson Harvey and Leona Johnson Planty; sister-in-law, Joyce Smith Johnson; nieces, Thelma Planty Rooney, Christine Planty Swinton, and Jane Planty Gifford; one great-nephew, one great-great-niece, and one great-great-nephew.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters: Anna (Pablo) Nunez of Lake Luzerne, Lindalou Johnson of Corinth and Geneva (Alcides) Ayala of Lake Luzerne; his son, Ernest (Carol) Johnson, Jr. of Porter Corners; brother, Warren Johnson of North Creek; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; niece, Shirley Planty Sherman of Lake Luzerne; nephews: Stanley Planty of Greenwich, Jeffery Planty of Glens Falls, and Henry Planty of Glens Falls; seven great-nephews; six great-nieces; eight great-great-nephews; three great-great-nieces; and several cousins.

Visitation will take place Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A graveside service with military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to medical staff at Saratoga Hospital on the third floor, who took great care of Ernie.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.