July 24, 1953—Feb. 12, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Ernest A. “Tim” Heydrick, 69, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital, with both of his daughters by his side.

Born on July 24, 1953, in Glens Falls, to the late Morton and Myla (Stimpson) Heydrick. Tim grew up in Fort Ann and was a longtime resident of Hudson Falls.

He owned and operated Peggy’s Irish Pub for over 20 years. Tim also worked as a self-employed master carpenter and roofer.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mechanics. Tim meticulously restored a 1979 Firebird and loved riding his Harley Davidson. He was a talented musician, playing the guitar and the harmonica. He was an amazing cook, and every fall he could be found canning the vegetables he grew in his garden.

Tim could always be found out in the “Wannabe” with either a Budweiser or a Stewart’s Coffee in his hand.

Tim is predeceased by his longtime companion, Cindy Belgrade, who passed away in October of 2021; and his brother, Scott Heydrick.

He is survived by his children: Amanda (Alex) Warrington of Queensbury and Sheena Heydrick (Andrew Derway) of South Glens Falls; his grandchildren: Cheyenne Warrington (Michael Wilson), Dyami Warrington, Dean Warrington, Kyle Warrington and Derrick Warrington; his siblings: Fonda Stoddard (Bruce), Robin Heydrick (Sandy), John Heydrick (Mary), Terry Heydrick (Cindy), Nancy Heydrick (Jerry), and Chris Ann Heydrick; his many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends too numerous to list.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Tim’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Glens Falls Hospital, Floor T-6, especially Xania, Nicole, Rick, Dr. Chaudry and Dr. Labban.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.