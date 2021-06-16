July 2, 1947—June 12, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Erla Mae (Smith) Miller, 73, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Born in Tupper Lake, NY on July 2, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Robert Smith and Violet (Gilligan) Patnode. Her mother later married Francis Patnode who became a second father to her.

Erla graduated from Tupper Lake High School at the age of 16. She married George Java in 1966 and had two children. In 1977, she married John Oakley and they had one child and one stepchild. On New Year’s Day in 2005, Erla married her beloved husband, Michael Miller, whom she loved until her last day.

She was a very driven and motivated individual. Straight out of high school she was employed as an Executive Assistant at a Tupper Lake firm. Her employer at the time taught her to “always learn the job of the person above you”. As one of the few women employed in the construction industry she was a pioneer who built a solid reputation and went on to help start several successful construction companies. Working her way up in this industry she eventually became the owner of Riverside Fab in Glens Falls, NY. Erla was most proud of her work at the Saratoga Race Course and the pedestrian bridge over Route 787 in Albany, NY.