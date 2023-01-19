March 22, 1923 – Jan. 11, 2023

SABAEL — Eris V. Thompson of Sabael, NY, passed away on Jan. 11, 2023 at The Home of the Good Shepherd at Highpointe in Malta, NY. She was born in Sabael at her family home, “The Main Lodge,” on March 22, 1923. She was 99 years old. Eris was the daughter of the late Roberta (Osgood) and Byron Smith.

Eris was predeceased by her four siblings: Elmer Smith, Mary Ellen Richardson, Roberta Jean Aldous, and Daphne Moore. She was also predeceased by her husband, Max Golde (1972), her second husband, William Thompson (2006), and her eldest son, Eric Golde (2016).

Eris is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Golde of Osceola, AR; her two sons: Mark Golde and his wife Carol of Tucson, AZ and Cris Golde and his wife Susan of Garrison, NY; four grandchildren: Bruce Golde, Ivy (Golde) Mulligan, Joshua Max Golde and Jessica (Golde) Pike. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Eris owned and operated The Lake Store in Sabael, which she and her first husband Max Golde built in 1946. She also owned Smith’s Cottage, which she inherited from her parents. Though she was happiest running her beloved store, Eris and Max traveled extensively across the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Spain and Portugal.

In later years Eris and her second husband, Bill, kept a winter home in Foley, AL. They enjoyed their time spent with snowbird friends, fishing in the Gulf area and the warmth of the South. However, Eris was always itching to get back to work.

Always devoted to her business, she still made time for active participation at the First Baptist Church, the Ladies Auxiliary and the Chamber of Commerce. She was extremely proud of her PTA endeavors. Working first at the local level for many years, she rose to the highest leadership positions of the organization. She served as New York State PTA President from 1977 through 1980, then went on to serve as a National Vice President.

Her work ethic was her North Star through the 71 years of operating The Lake Store. While she ran a tight ship, Eris also demonstrated generosity and proudly advocated for Indian Lake and the Adirondacks. Many Indian Lakers, friends and family members landed their first job at The Lake Store or Smith’s Cottage.

The family would like to thank Eris’ extended Lake Store/Smith’s Cottage family of employees and patrons. Many thanks to longtime Lake Store Manager Donald Liddle and longtime Smith’s Cottage Manager Darci Swieton. Special thanks to Linda and Jon Hutchins for their years of support and caretaking. Heartfelt thanks to the amazing, loving team of caregivers who helped Eris through her last year residing in Indian Lake. Eris’ family is also grateful for the five plus years of kind, compassionate care Eris received at The Home of the Good Shepherd in their Saratoga Springs and Malta facilities. Even in the last years of her life, her caregivers recognized and admired the dry wit we all came to expect from her.

Interment will be held at the Cedar River Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 followed by a memorial gathering of Eris’ close friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m. at Indian Lake Restaurant.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Eris’ memory may be sent to Community Action, PO Box 726, Indian Lake, NY 12842, the First Baptist Church, 6275 Sabael Road, Indian Lake, NY 12842, or the Ladies Auxiliary, Unit 1395, Indian Lake, NY 12842.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.