SARATOGA — Erin McAllister, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 26, 2022 in the Saratoga Hospital. She was the daughter of Brian and Carolyn (Cameron) McAllister.

Erin worked for State Farm in Malta and Washington County Fairgrounds for many years and made life long friends along the way.

She loved her work and volunteering at the Saratoga ELKS Lodge #161 Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the VFW of Saratoga, South Glens Falls, and Sunbury PA.

She wanted to help anyone and everyone in need. She was a kind and caring soul who loved to dance. She had a passion for food and cooking, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Erin could often be seen wearing her Yankee or Syracuse gear to support her favorite teams.

Erin is survived by her daughter Kassondra Doty; sons: Paul McAllister, and Ryan Smith; granddaughter, Nicole “Nikki” McAllister; her sisters: Beth McAllister, Holly Polski, and Melissa McAllister; brother, Brian McAllister; nieces: Megan and Skyler McAllister. Also survived by her long time friend and loved one Bernie Mucitelli.

She is predeceased by her sister Regina McAllister-Gemmett, and her cocker spaniel, Chloe.

A memorial service will be held from noon-3 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 9, 2022 at the Saratoga Elks Lodge #161, 1 Elks Lane, Saratoga, NY.

Erin’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.