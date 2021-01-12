Apr. 19, 1941—Jan. 8, 2021
SALEM—Erica “Rickie” Gillian Ahearn, 79, of Salem, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at The Pines in Glens Falls.
Born in Colebrook, NH April 19, 1941, she was the daughter of the late DeWitt and Florence (Congdon) Clyatt.
Erica graduated from New Britain High School in New Britain, CT and served in the U.S. Navy.
She worked at Pratt & Whitney in North Haven, CT and then at their location in Southington, CT as a welder/machine operator retiring in 1984 after 16 years of service. While in Southington, she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Rickie moved to Punta Gorda, FL in 1985 where she made her lifelong dream of being an entrepreneur come true. She purchased a commercial lot on the corner of Rampart and Rio de Janeiro in the Deep Creek community. She then built and operated the Corner Store until she sold the store in 1992 retaining ownership of the property until 2002, when she moved to Shushan, NY.
She enjoyed crocheting, watching television, especially Law & Order, crossword puzzles, car rides. She loved her dogs and at one time bowled in a league.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Michael Ahearn who passed away in 2001.
Rickie is survived by her children: Buddy (Debbie) Fraioli of Salem, Dee (Tim) Brandt of Shushan and Beth Fraioli of North Fort Myers, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Michael (Mackenzie) Fraioli, Robert Fraioli, Ashley (Ryan) Dunlea, Eric Linendoll, Taylor (Ethan Marsh) Brandt, Joseph (Kaitlyn) Hughes and Katie (Bernard Logis) Hughes; great grandchildren: Annie Linendoll, Sean Dunlea, Braelyn Pliscofsky, Joseph Hughes, Jr., Finley Hughes, Ember Hughes and Wesley Logis.
There will be no services.
Memorial contributions in memory of Erica may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.
To offer condolences, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.