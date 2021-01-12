Apr. 19, 1941—Jan. 8, 2021

SALEM—Erica “Rickie” Gillian Ahearn, 79, of Salem, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at The Pines in Glens Falls.

Born in Colebrook, NH April 19, 1941, she was the daughter of the late DeWitt and Florence (Congdon) Clyatt.

Erica graduated from New Britain High School in New Britain, CT and served in the U.S. Navy.

She worked at Pratt & Whitney in North Haven, CT and then at their location in Southington, CT as a welder/machine operator retiring in 1984 after 16 years of service. While in Southington, she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Rickie moved to Punta Gorda, FL in 1985 where she made her lifelong dream of being an entrepreneur come true. She purchased a commercial lot on the corner of Rampart and Rio de Janeiro in the Deep Creek community. She then built and operated the Corner Store until she sold the store in 1992 retaining ownership of the property until 2002, when she moved to Shushan, NY.

She enjoyed crocheting, watching television, especially Law & Order, crossword puzzles, car rides. She loved her dogs and at one time bowled in a league.