June 23, 1993 – May 31, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Erica L. Brauser, 28, of Warrensburg, NY, passed away at Saratoga Hospital on May 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Erica came into this world like a firecracker on June 23, 1993 to William and Karen (Zarnetski) Brauser, in Glens Falls. She was a bright, bold, and beautiful little girl. She attended Warrensburg Elementary and Junior/Senior High School. In 2017 Erica enrolled at SUNY Schenectady County Community College where she began to study criminal justice. For many years Erica worked at AIM Services, where she provided support to those with disabilities. Erica was very proud of her work as a direct support professional and truly enjoyed taking care of others. However, if you asked Erica what her greatest accomplishment was to date, she would undoubtedly say the birth of her daughter Kinsley.

Erica will always be remembered for her captivating smile and her laugh that could light up the entire room. Her loud, proud, and exuberant personality was contagious. She had a wide range in musical taste and during the summer she could always be found by the water either swimming, camping, boating or kayaking. Erica was constantly in the pursuit of something whether it be happiness, education, love or laughter.

Most importantly, Erica loved her daughter and her family with a fierce passion. She cherished the time they would spend together whether it was just listening to music, dancing, going to the beach or simply having dinner together. She could always be counted on by her friends and family for support during both celebratory and trying times. She will be missed beyond measure.

Erica is predeceased by her maternal grandparents Arthur and Joan Zarnetski and her paternal grandparents William and Norma Brauser.

Besides both of her parents; Erica is survived by her beloved daughter, Kinsley Verlinger (and Kinsley’s father Michael Verlinger); brothers: Christopher (Stephanie Mastrodomenico) Brauser, Michael Mumblow and Richard A. Brauser; sisters: Nichole and Jessica Schwenk; uncle Paul (JoAnn) Zarnetski; stepmother, Maria Brauser; stepbrothers: Adam and Kyle Miller; aunts: Jacqueline Coon and Anna (Barry) Persons; nephews: Carter Brauser and Braylan Schwenk; niece Cassandra Schwenk; and cousin Samantha (Matthew) Collins; she is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Friends may call on Erica’s family from 12:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.