Feb. 24, 1946—Aug, 8, 2021

QUEENSBURY/WARRENSBURG — Lt. Col. Eric O. Egan, of Queensbury, and formerly of Warrensburg, joined his wife and his God Sunday, August 8, 2021 following a brief illness.

Born Feb. 24 1946 in Horicon to the late Donald Egan and Edrie (Smith) Egan, Eric attended Horicon Central School, graduating in 1963.

In 1966, Eric enlisted in the U.S. Army, and that year deployed to Vietnam with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade, 2nd Battalion, 40th Artillery. In 1971, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves, while pursuing a college degree.

In 1969, Eric married his wife of 46 years, Trudi.

Eric graduated from SUNY Oswego in 1974 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching. Soon after, Eric re-enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served for another 18 years, during which he was posted at multiple military installations.

In Heidelberg, Germany, then Maj. Eric Egan was the Staff Officer for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s long range security program. Later, he served as Headquarters Commandant at Fort Drum in upstate New York.