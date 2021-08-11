Feb. 24, 1946—Aug, 8, 2021
QUEENSBURY/WARRENSBURG — Lt. Col. Eric O. Egan, of Queensbury, and formerly of Warrensburg, joined his wife and his God Sunday, August 8, 2021 following a brief illness.
Born Feb. 24 1946 in Horicon to the late Donald Egan and Edrie (Smith) Egan, Eric attended Horicon Central School, graduating in 1963.
In 1966, Eric enlisted in the U.S. Army, and that year deployed to Vietnam with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade, 2nd Battalion, 40th Artillery. In 1971, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves, while pursuing a college degree.
In 1969, Eric married his wife of 46 years, Trudi.
Eric graduated from SUNY Oswego in 1974 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching. Soon after, Eric re-enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served for another 18 years, during which he was posted at multiple military installations.
In Heidelberg, Germany, then Maj. Eric Egan was the Staff Officer for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s long range security program. Later, he served as Headquarters Commandant at Fort Drum in upstate New York.
Throughout his second enlistment, Eric completed numerous officer and warfare training programs prior to his retirement in 1992. Ultimately, he obtained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
In 1980, Eric and Trudi welcomed their son, Michael, to whom they offered unconditional love and dedication.
Eric and Trudi were both committed teachers who genuinely cared for the well-being of their students. Eric taught Industrial Arts at South Glens Falls Central School District, and retired in 2009 after teaching Driver’s Education for 17 years at Warrensburg Central School District.
Following his retirement from teaching, Eric taught as an Adjunct Professor at SUNY Adirondack, completed a Master’s Degree in Adult Education at SUNY Buffalo, and delved into his passion for gunsmithing.
Eric was predeceased by his wife, Trudi, in 2016 and his brother-in-law, Carson Parker.
He is survived by his son, Michael, of Ausable Forks; and sister, Sharron Parker, of Warrensburg.
Friends may call on Eric’s family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A graveside service with full military honors will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at Gerald B.H. Salomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville with Rev. Nathan Herrmann, Pastor of the Thurman Baptist Church officiating.
