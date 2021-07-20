COSSAYUNA — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eric Leroy Edgerly.
Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Thelma Edgerly; life partner, Lynn Edgerly; his eldest daughter, Sadie (Dan) Batchelder and their three sons: Caeden, George and Killian; youngest daughter, Tawn (Jake) Malison and their three children: Reilly, Deklin and Lennon.
Each of his grandchildren have inherited traits of which “Poppy” was so proud of. Caeden acquired his sense of humor, George his mechanical abilities, Killian his love of fishing, Reilly has Poppy’s steadfastness and groundedness, Deklin his charm and Lennon his musical abilities. There was nothing “Poppy” loved more than spending time with his kids and grandkids, always cheering them on in their sporting endeavors and supporting their dreams and adventures.
Eric graduated from Local 38 Trade school in San Francisco, CA in 1977. He also got his associates degree from Blackstone School of Law in paralegal studies. Eric was a jack of all trades and “master of some”. There was nothing he could not build or fix. His greatest mastery was being a self-taught drummer since the age of 13. He played with friends throughout his life, and the past four years he enjoyed playing with the “Lakesiders” of Cossayuna.
He was a man of eclectic tastes and passions. His passions included, boating, fishing, traveling, “good food, good times and good friends”. Last year he placed in the top 10 in the Lake Champlain Father’s Day Tournament with his good friend, Bill Allen.
Additional extended family left to cherish his memory are his brother, Ernie (Kim) Edgerly; niece, Lynn (Mike) McDonald and her family; brothers-in-law: Gary (Margaret) Dixson and Glenn (Kim) Dixson; mother-in-law, Betty Dixson; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was lucky to spend some time with his nephew, Ernie Edgerly who took him out fishing in the boat.
He was predeceased by his father, Ernest Edgerly; brother, Eddie Edgerly; granddaughter, Gracie Batchelder and father-in-law, Glenn Dixson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.
The family would like to thank Saratoga Community Hospice for their support, and Saratoga Hospital Oncology. Special thankyou to Lynn McDonald for her guidance, love, and support.
At Eric’s request funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
“Since before time, I have been free. Birth and death are only doors through which we pass. Sacred thresholds on our journey.”
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
