COSSAYUNA — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eric Leroy Edgerly.

Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Thelma Edgerly; life partner, Lynn Edgerly; his eldest daughter, Sadie (Dan) Batchelder and their three sons: Caeden, George and Killian; youngest daughter, Tawn (Jake) Malison and their three children: Reilly, Deklin and Lennon.

Each of his grandchildren have inherited traits of which “Poppy” was so proud of. Caeden acquired his sense of humor, George his mechanical abilities, Killian his love of fishing, Reilly has Poppy’s steadfastness and groundedness, Deklin his charm and Lennon his musical abilities. There was nothing “Poppy” loved more than spending time with his kids and grandkids, always cheering them on in their sporting endeavors and supporting their dreams and adventures.

Eric graduated from Local 38 Trade school in San Francisco, CA in 1977. He also got his associates degree from Blackstone School of Law in paralegal studies. Eric was a jack of all trades and “master of some”. There was nothing he could not build or fix. His greatest mastery was being a self-taught drummer since the age of 13. He played with friends throughout his life, and the past four years he enjoyed playing with the “Lakesiders” of Cossayuna.