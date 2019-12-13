Nov. 14, 1945 — Dec. 11, 2019
CORINTH — Eric L. Hayes, 74, of Harris Road, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital following a short illness.
Born on Nov. 14, 1945 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Harold Hayes and the late Alice (Mayotte) Hayes-Harrington.
Eric graduated from Corinth High School in 1964.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1966, serving during the Vietnam War in transportation in Vietnam and in Takoma, Washington, until his honorable discharge in 1968.
Eric married Judy K. Ryan on Sept. 21, 1968 in Corinth and the couple has resided on Harris Road for many years.
He worked as a self-employed building contractor in the area for many years until his retirement in 2005.
Eric was a communicant of Holy Mother and Child Parish of Corinth for all his life, where he served as a Eucharistic minister at the church for many years. He was a longtime member and former treasurer of the Rev. John E. Dignan Council 3271 Knights of Columbus of Corinth.
He also was a member of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth for several years.
Eric enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, ice fishing, eagle watching, and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one brother, Edward Hayes.
Survivors besides his loving wife of 51 years include two children, Joseph Hayes of Corinth, and Vickie Shattuck (Steven) of Queensbury; three grandchildren, Dale Hayes of Greenwich and Corinth, and Brayden and Amelia Shattuck of Queensbury; three siblings, Harold Hayes (Pricilla) of Lake Luzerne and Salt Springs, Florida, Kathy Fuss (Roger) of Hudson Falls and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Gary Hayes (Elizabeth) of Lake Luzerne and Salt Springs, Florida; a sister-in-law, Jean Hayes of Fort Ann; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, at the Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth, with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.
A Rite of Committal will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery with full military honors.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth will conduct a short service at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank lifelong friend, Mike Healy and the staff at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Eric during his stay.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.