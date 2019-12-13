Nov. 14, 1945 — Dec. 11, 2019

CORINTH — Eric L. Hayes, 74, of Harris Road, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital following a short illness.

Born on Nov. 14, 1945 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Harold Hayes and the late Alice (Mayotte) Hayes-Harrington.

Eric graduated from Corinth High School in 1964.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1966, serving during the Vietnam War in transportation in Vietnam and in Takoma, Washington, until his honorable discharge in 1968.

Eric married Judy K. Ryan on Sept. 21, 1968 in Corinth and the couple has resided on Harris Road for many years.

He worked as a self-employed building contractor in the area for many years until his retirement in 2005.

Eric was a communicant of Holy Mother and Child Parish of Corinth for all his life, where he served as a Eucharistic minister at the church for many years. He was a longtime member and former treasurer of the Rev. John E. Dignan Council 3271 Knights of Columbus of Corinth.

He also was a member of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth for several years.