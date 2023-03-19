Jan. 20, 1978—March 8, 2023

WILTON — Eric L. Aldrich, 45, passed away Wednesday evening, March 8, 2023, at his home.

Born on Jan. 20, 1978, in Albany, he was the son of Ginger Aldrich Carvajal. He graduated from BOCES in 1999. He was a participant in the Special Olympics.

Eric enjoyed watching WWE wrestling, the Buffalo Bills, NY Giants, bowling, firetrucks and police cars, school buses, coffee, going to his “job” (Day Hab) and most of all, having scheduled meetings with paperwork.

He was predeceased by his grandmother, Gretchen Aldrich.

Survivors include his loving mother, Ginger and stepfather, Gary Carvajal of Hadley; grandfather, Leland “Chap” Aldrich of Hadley; his twin brother, Aaron Aldrich; one uncle, Duane (Juliet) Aldrich of Day; two aunts: Cheryl (Timothy) McCann of Lake George, Melody (David) Cowles of Queensbury; one great-aunt, Carol (Kate) Aldrich; cousins: Rachel (Michael) Whalen, Drew Aldrich, Mace McCann, Cody McCann, Catelyn McCann, Caleb Perry and Frances Whalen; his special friend, Darcy. He is also survived by many friends and caregivers.

Eric’s family would like to thank the Ruggles Road House for their care and compassion shown.

A memorial service will be conducted 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.