Jan. 20, 1978—March 8, 2023
WILTON — Eric L. Aldrich, 45, passed away Wednesday evening, March 8, 2023, at his home.
Born on Jan. 20, 1978, in Albany, he was the son of Ginger Aldrich Carvajal. He graduated from BOCES in 1999. He was a participant in the Special Olympics.
Eric enjoyed watching WWE wrestling, the Buffalo Bills, NY Giants, bowling, firetrucks and police cars, school buses, coffee, going to his “job” (Day Hab) and most of all, having scheduled meetings with paperwork.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Gretchen Aldrich.
Survivors include his loving mother, Ginger and stepfather, Gary Carvajal of Hadley; grandfather, Leland “Chap” Aldrich of Hadley; his twin brother, Aaron Aldrich; one uncle, Duane (Juliet) Aldrich of Day; two aunts: Cheryl (Timothy) McCann of Lake George, Melody (David) Cowles of Queensbury; one great-aunt, Carol (Kate) Aldrich; cousins: Rachel (Michael) Whalen, Drew Aldrich, Mace McCann, Cody McCann, Catelyn McCann, Caleb Perry and Frances Whalen; his special friend, Darcy. He is also survived by many friends and caregivers.
Eric’s family would like to thank the Ruggles Road House for their care and compassion shown.
A memorial service will be conducted 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.