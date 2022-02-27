May 31, 1962—Feb. 21, 2022

ALBANY — Eric John Viele, 59, of Albany, NY passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany following a brief illness. Born on May 31, 1962 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Francis E. and Florence E. (McGrath) Viele.

Eric graduated from Queensbury High School, Class of 1980. As a student, he was active in sports and his passion was doing the “play by play” at the school’s basketball games.

A consummate entertainer, this energy, high spiritedness and talents crossed over into his working world. His work history all started at DJ’s Night Club and Cafe and George’s Steak and Seafood, both in Lake George. And years later the popular Capital Cistrict’s Sneaky Pete’s Disco Dance and Sports Club.

His hobbies included sports, especially Little League baseball, water skiing and parasailing on Lake George, ice hockey at Glens Falls Recreation Center and keeping sports stats with his older brother.

He enjoyed Lake George heritage and supported local charities and his favorite teams were the NY Giants, NY Jets and the NY Knicks.

His life was a blessing to all who came near. His memory is now a treasure and his love beyond words. Yes, he will be missed. But as someone once said: “If you only can remember me in sadness then do not remember me at all.”

It comforts us to know that one day we will meet again in heaven and Eric will be right there cheering us on.

The Viele family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the St. Peter’s Hospital (Albany) Emergency Room and ICU unit’s professional and technical teams and support staff for their relentless efforts to save and sustain Eric’s life these past two weeks. Their selfless devotion to their jobs and continued compassionate care was always evident. They will always be our “true heroes.”

The family offers its sincere thanks for the abundance of warm support of prayers, anecdotal sharing, pictures . . . etc. through social media and other means.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Michelle (Viele) Bailey; nephew Paul Bailey, Jr.; uncles Lester Viele, Donald Viele, Clarky Viele and Harwood Viele; and cousins Charles Viele and Craig Viele.

He is survived by his brothers: Harwood Viele, Bruce Viele, Wayne Viele and Bryne Viele; brother-in-law Paul Bailey, Sr.; his nieces and nephews: Ashley Owria, Brooke Viele, Jeff Bailey, Cortney Bailey and Kelsy Bailey; his uncle Ernie Viele; and cousins: Cindy Kajerski and Connie (Jeff) Miller.

There will be no calling hours.

A Celebration of Life for Eric will be held at Pine Knolls Alliance Church, 614 Gansevoort Rd., South Glens Falls, NY on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Hospital ICU or Emergency Department in Albany.

“He healeth the broken hearted and bindeth up their wounds.” Psalm 147:3

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.