SCHROON LAKE, NY — Eric Gregson, 69, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. Eric was born in Ticonderoga, on Nov. 28, 1950 the second of seven children to Albert Allen and Carol Gregson.

Eric was a fine finish carpenter and builder known for his top quality work. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Eric touched many lives personally and professionally. He enjoyed his family, friends, hiking, biking, motorcycling, camping, woodworking, reading, creating art, and sometimes performing enthusiastic vocals in his brothers’ band. He was a curious explorer who visited many of the “high points” between New York and California. Eric had an adventurous spirit and road his motorcycle from the East coast to the West coast.