SCHROON LAKE, NY — Eric Gregson, 69, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. Eric was born in Ticonderoga, on Nov. 28, 1950 the second of seven children to Albert Allen and Carol Gregson.
Eric was a fine finish carpenter and builder known for his top quality work. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Eric touched many lives personally and professionally. He enjoyed his family, friends, hiking, biking, motorcycling, camping, woodworking, reading, creating art, and sometimes performing enthusiastic vocals in his brothers’ band. He was a curious explorer who visited many of the “high points” between New York and California. Eric had an adventurous spirit and road his motorcycle from the East coast to the West coast.
Eric met his wife, Jane, the love of his life, in California. Eric and Jane moved to the Adirondacks and enjoyed 37 years of marriage.
Eric was predeceased by his father, Albert Allen and his brother, Lance.
Eric is survived by his wife, Jane-Ellen; daughter, Allison Ritson (Mickey); granddaughter, Judith Jane Ritson; mother, Carol; sisters, Kris Gregson Moss (Rich), Jill Harris (John); brothers, Barry (Darlene), Kent (Daisy) and Blair (Judy); brother-in-law, Rich Moss; sisters-in-law, Anne Gregson-Rendino (Marcantonio), and Patti Everett (Bruce), many nieces and nephews and dear friend, Bobby Pechy.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Sticks & Stones in Schroon Lake. To offer online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
3:00PM
739 Us Rt 9
Schroon Lake, NY 12870
