May 7, 1964 — Feb. 17, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Eric Edward Clark, 55, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at home.
Born May 7, 1964 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Betty (Jenkins) Clark and Edward Clark of Hudson Falls.
Eric was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hudson Falls, where he was baptized and sang in the choir. At the age of 16, the love of Christ shown through him so much, that he was voted to be the youngest deacon in the church’s history. Eric and the Rev. G. Bishop would visit shut-ins and other elderly church members that couldn’t get out to attend church. They would visit with them and serve them communion. Later in life, he attended Kingsbury Baptist Church.
Eric graduated from Hudson Falls High School and continued his education while serving in the U.S. Navy from 1982-1986. After proudly serving his country, he was employed as an engineer at Great Meadow Correctional Facility and Mount McGregor Correctional Facility.
He loved to travel the world, both on the surface and under its sea’s. Eric was a certified dive master and taught many people how to dive. His favorite places to dive were old WWII historical sites. In his travels, he and his family would always make a point to stop at a local eatery and sample the local food, never asking what it was, at least until the meal was over. Eric was known for having “extreme interests”.
You have free articles remaining.
Besides his mother, Eric was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Eric and Helen Jenkins; his paternal grandparents, Edward and Ida Clark; and his nephew, Andrew Howard.
Survivors include his father, Edward L. Clark of Hudson Falls; one sister, Cherri Howard and her husband, Tommy, of Brazoria, Texas; his two nieces, Megan Woodling and her husband, Steve, and Emily Howard; as well as several great nieces and great nephews.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
A Memorial Service will be held following the calling hours at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home with Lucy Harris, Pastor of Kingsbury Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial will be in the spring at Moss St. Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.