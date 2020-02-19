May 7, 1964 — Feb. 17, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Eric Edward Clark, 55, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at home.

Born May 7, 1964 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Betty (Jenkins) Clark and Edward Clark of Hudson Falls.

Eric was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hudson Falls, where he was baptized and sang in the choir. At the age of 16, the love of Christ shown through him so much, that he was voted to be the youngest deacon in the church’s history. Eric and the Rev. G. Bishop would visit shut-ins and other elderly church members that couldn’t get out to attend church. They would visit with them and serve them communion. Later in life, he attended Kingsbury Baptist Church.

Eric graduated from Hudson Falls High School and continued his education while serving in the U.S. Navy from 1982-1986. After proudly serving his country, he was employed as an engineer at Great Meadow Correctional Facility and Mount McGregor Correctional Facility.