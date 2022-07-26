July 28, 1976—July 22, 2022

GALWAY — Eric Charles Larson of Route 29 passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 as result of a motorcycle accident. He was 45.

Born on July 28, 1976 in Albany, son of Judith Larson and the late Charles Larson. He is the husband of Jennifer Lynn (Kutey) Larson who he married on June 30, 2004.

Eric graduated from Shaker High School and attended SUNY Albany but his path changed when he hopped in a tow truck. He was a CDL driver and had a passion for hauling anything.

Eric worked for Stephens Chrysler in Greenwich for almost 20 years. To Eric it was much more than work, he was with them in Glenmont and Glens Falls before they settled in Greenwich.

Recently he worked for Ace Hardware. He was a Harley Davidson fanatic and loved any time he could ride. He was also an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. If you ever found any of his secret fishing spots, rest assured, Eric let you know he was fishing that spot for 40 years so to save your tip, find a new spot bud. He enjoyed shooting and hunting, but above all, he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors in addition to his wife Jennifer; and mother Judith; include his son, Tyler David Larson; a brother-in-law Damien James Kutey; his nephew Damien Austin Kutey; his beagle Jasmine; as well as several extended family members and close friends. His family would like to acknowledge his close friend Eric Vadnais for being with him in his final moments.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway.