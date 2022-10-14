Dec. 23, 1973—Oct. 11, 2022

CORINTH — Eric A. McFarlane, 48, of Harris Road, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

Born on Dec. 23, 1973 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Ronald McFarlane and the late Donna (Yannaci) McFarlane.

Eric graduated from Corinth High School in 1993.

He married Jennifer A. Burnham on Aug. 25, 1995 in Corinth and the couple has resided in Corinth for many years.

Eric owned and operated McFarlane Trucking for several years.

He enjoyed camping, traveling, horseback riding, snowmobiling, making friends, motorcycle riding and anything else he could ride, but mostly he enjoyed being with his family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by several aunts and uncles.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 27 years, Jennifer McFarlane of Corinth; include two children: Daimon McFarlane of Corinth and Allison McFarlane (Dawson Emery) of Corinth; three brothers: Michael Mora (Stephanie) of Beacon, Robert McFarlane (Josie) of Corinth, and Anthony LaPoint (Sabrina) of Queensbury; his nieces and nephews: Savannah, Marissa, Kameryn, Sierra, Halla, Olivia, Collin, Ian, Dannica, Nadalie and Terry “Buggie”; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and Michele “Nana” LaPoint of Queensbury.

Friends may call from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Route 9N, Corinth.

The family wishes to thank the first responders, the Corinth Fire Department, the Jessup’s Landing EMS and the Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department and EMS for their professionalism and kindness shown to the family.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.