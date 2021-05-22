Feb. 15, 1967—May 14, 2021
FORT EDWARD—Eric A. Burch, 54, passed away on May 14, 2021, at the Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Granville.
Born February 15, 1967, in Palm Beach, FL, he was the son of the late Harry Burch and Waltraud (Ott) Hilton and his stepfather, James Hilton.
In addition to his parents and stepfather, Eric was predeceased by his sister, Heidi Burch.
Left to cherish his memory are his children; Olivia Burch and her partner, Bruce MacGregor, Caleb Burch and his wife, Amber, Rachel Brayman and her partner, Lee Ellen Dresser; his grandchildren: Gwenyth Olivia, Caleb Alexander, Cameron James, Cullen Rey and Amelia Shay Burch; and his brother, Harry Burch, as well as several nieces; nephews and cousins.
At Eric’s request there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be conducted at on May 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Prospect Cemetery, Argyle.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
