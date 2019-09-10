Nov. 19, 1930 — Aug. 22, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Mr. Enrico Vincent “Hank” Ambrosino, loving husband, wonderful father and grandfather, formerly of Gloversville and Queensbury areas, age 88, Gansevoort, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 surrounded by his family at Home of The Good Sheppard, Gansevoort.
He was born Nov. 19, 1930 in Gloversville, the son of the late Arturo and Amalia Ambrosino. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korea era, he was later employed as a gas foreman by the former Niagra Mohawk in Glens Falls. He was an avid music lover, played a bit of piano and had a marvelous singing voice. He sang in the church choir for many years. He also enjoyed interior design, gardening, flower arranging, cooking, dogs and of course spending time with his family!
Hank was of the Roman Catholic, being a member of the former St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church in Gloversville.
Enrico is survived by his wife, Ann Ambrosino; his two sons, Eric Ambrosino and Paul Ambrosino; his four grandchildren, Jeremy M. Ambrosino, Toni A. Ambrosino, Brittany Abel Ambrosino and Audette R. Ambrosino; his sister, Mary Sanges; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Giro Ambrosino, Ralph Ambrosino, Albert Ambrosino, Arthur Ambrosino, Anna Ambrosino, James Ambrosino and Mary Ambrosino .
The family will receive relatives and friends from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, 51 Fremont St., Gloversville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 153 S. Main St., Gloversville.
Interment will take place immediately following Mass at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Route 29, Johnstown.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to The Community Hospice Foundation. Checks payable to: The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Arrangements are entrusted to Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the Ambrosino family at www.brbsfuneral.com.
