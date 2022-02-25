Oct. 2, 1935—Feb. 22, 2022
CORINTH/TRACY, N.B., CANADA — Enid Nancy Tracy, 86, of Corinth, NY and Tracy, New Brunswick, Canada, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at the Glens Falls Center, following a brief illness.
Born on Oct. 2, 1935, in Tracy, New Brunswick she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Roberta (Phillips) Horne.
Nancy attended Sunbury West High School.
She married Vance M. Tracy on Oct. 17, 1953 in Tracy, and resided there until 1965, when they moved to Corinth, NY where they lived and raised their children for many years. He passed away Jan. 14, 1997 following 43 years of marriage.
Nancy was employed in advertising at the Pennysaver/News in Corinth for 25 years until her retirement in 1994.
She was a member of the Nu-Life Pentecostal Church of Tracy for several years.
Nancy enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, and spending time with her family.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by two sons, Richard “Buck” Tracy and Troy Tracy; one daughter-in-law, Shelley Tracy; her brother and sister-in-law, Clifford and Betty Horne; and one brother-in-law, Stuart Nason.
Survivors include seven children: Michael “Tret” Tracy of Corinth, Laurie Tracy of Corinth, Kim Tracy of Hudson Falls, Lonnie Tracy of Glens Falls, Colette Straight (Andrew) of Corinth, Jamie Tracy (Cathy) of Lake Luzerne, and Crystal Gilbert (Timothy) of Hadley; 11 grandchildren: Chloe, Daniel, Autumn, David, Kevin, Stephanie (Jon), Meagan (J), Heather, Christina (Nick), James, and Kaitlyn (Tyler); seven great-grandchildren: Natalie, Gavin, Hunter, Jacob, Abigail, Lily, and Leia; one sister, Katherine Nason of Miramichi, N.B., Canada; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend, Barb Cutler of Corinth.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, followed by a Celebration of Nancy’s Life at 3 p.m., immediately after the calling hours, at the funeral home.
A committal service will be held in the spring at Tracy Cemetery, in Tracy, N.B., Canada.
The family wishes to thank Dr. D’Agostino for his kindness and excellent care given to Nancy.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Glens Falls Association for the Blind, 144 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
