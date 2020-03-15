Emma (Truehart) Wilder Mohan
Emma (Truehart) Wilder Mohan

Emma (Truehart) Wilder Mohan

April 9, 1919 — March 11, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Emma (Truehart) Wilder Mohan, 100, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Rupert, Vermont on April 9, 1919 she was the daughter of the late George W. L. and Frances (Sherman) Truehart.

On Dec. 10, 1935, she married Ernest Wilder in Londonberry, Vermont and he passed away on Jan. 16, 1963.

On Sept. 8, 1979, she married Albert Mohan of Glens Falls and he passed away on March 5, 2001.

Mrs. Mohan was a hardworking woman who was a self-employed homemaker and worked until she was in her 80’s.

Emma enjoyed sewing, baking, entertaining people at her home and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Emma was predeceased by her daughters, Doris Taylor (Raymond), Frances Clift; grandson, Scott Wilder; step-son, John Mohan; five brothers and six sisters.

Left to cherish her memory include her sons, Gerald Wilder (Connie), of South Glens Falls and Ernest Wilder (Susan), of Hadley; daughter, Donna Rothstein (Rickey), of Queensbury; son-in-law, Howard Clift of Argyle; sister, Bernice King (Gilbert) of Hebron; sister-in-law, Juanita Truehart; grandchildren, Debbie (Willie), Cindy, Ray Jr., Lynn (Willie), John (Lori), Arthur (Cathy), Denise (Lee), Ernest Jr. (Beth), Gary (Nora), Regina (Kyle), Eric (Danica); great grandchildren, great great grandchildren in which she adored; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be held following the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Union Cemetery, private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations left in Emma’s memory can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home- SGF
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Mar 18
Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
4:00PM
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home- SGF
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
