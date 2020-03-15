April 9, 1919 — March 11, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Emma (Truehart) Wilder Mohan, 100, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Rupert, Vermont on April 9, 1919 she was the daughter of the late George W. L. and Frances (Sherman) Truehart.

On Dec. 10, 1935, she married Ernest Wilder in Londonberry, Vermont and he passed away on Jan. 16, 1963.

On Sept. 8, 1979, she married Albert Mohan of Glens Falls and he passed away on March 5, 2001.

Mrs. Mohan was a hardworking woman who was a self-employed homemaker and worked until she was in her 80’s.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Emma enjoyed sewing, baking, entertaining people at her home and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Emma was predeceased by her daughters, Doris Taylor (Raymond), Frances Clift; grandson, Scott Wilder; step-son, John Mohan; five brothers and six sisters.