QUEENSBURY — Emma Raine Wall, infant daughter of Tanner Wall and Makayla Tucker, was born at peace on July 21, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Although her time here was short, she was loved beyond measure by her parents.
Emma was previously joined in heaven by her infant sister, Amelia Wall; her paternal great-grandparents, Carla Gilman and Stanford Gilman, and her maternal great-grandmother, Gayle Jones.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Kaiden Wall; her paternal grandparents, Dorraine Wall and Randy Wall; her maternal grandparents, Autumn Tucker and William Tucker; her maternal great-grandparents, Linda and Alfred Tucker; her aunts and uncles: Meghan Gilman, Adam Wall, Marcus Tucker and Izick Tucker.
There are no services currently planned.
Emma’s parents would like to thank everyone for their care and support, especially the nurses and staff of the Snuggery at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Memorial donations may be sent to The Angel Names Association, P.O. Box 423, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
