June 25, 1944—Mar. 25, 2021
CHESTERTOWN—Emma May Meyer, 76, died unexpectedly Thursday March 25, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born June 25, 1944 in Spring Valley, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Isabelle (Lewis) Whitehead.
Emma was employed for 30 years as an accounting clerk for Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. She was an active member of Hillcrest Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
Her hobbies included bowling and keeping connected on her computer with family and friends.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by her brother Lawrence R. Whitehead. Survivors include her husband of 53 years Frederick G. Meyer of Chestertown; one son Edward Kalwara of Tucson, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
At Emma’s request there are no call hours or services planned.
Memorials in Emma’s name may be made to North Warren Emergency Squad, PO Box 323, Chestertown, NY 12817.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
