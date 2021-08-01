GRANVILLE — Emma Louise Switser, 87, passed on June 18, 2021 in Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville, NY.

Born in Wells, VT, Emma was the daughter of late Samuel Culver Smith and Hazel (Cooper) Smith.

Emma is survived by four children: Claudia (Stephen) Powers, DeBary, FL, Clyde L., Jr. (Valerie) Switser, Willston, ND, Clifford L. (Margaret) Switser, New Town, ND and daughter Heidi. She has 11 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.

Emma was sister to Priscilla Leitch, Westminster, MD and the late Vera (Harvey) Gruby, Westernville, NY, Romaine “Jud” (Dorothy) Smith, Poultney, VT , Gerald (Dorothy) Smith, Westminster, MD and Herman (Mary) Smith, Wells, VT.

Emmas’ ashes will be spread where she had requested.