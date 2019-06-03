April 7, 1920 — June 2, 2019
HADLEY — Emma Louise (Barber) Smead, 99, passed away Sunday morning, June 2, 2019 at The Saratoga Center, Ballston Spa.
Born on April 7, 1920 in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Loretta (Kershaw) Barber. She was a 1938 graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School and also graduated from the Business School of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
She married Lincoln T. “Sam” Smead on May 25, 1939 and was married for 44 years.
At the age of 16, Mrs. Smead started to work as a waitress and cook at Northwoods Dude Ranch, the Hitching Post with Hulda Webber and Cabin in the Pines with Ed and Marylyn Eyers. She then worked for Saratoga County Clerk’s Office as a recorder of microfilm operator for 10 years. She served as the Town of Hadley supervisor from Nov. 1, 1980 to June 30, 1987.
She was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter #251 and the Hackensack Rebecca Lodge #443 for 50 years and was a charter member of the Hudson Sacandaga VFW in Hadley. She was also a member of the Saratoga County Legal Secretaries for 10 years.
She enjoyed socializing, going out to dinner, cooking, going to the racetrack and spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Lincoln “Sam” Smead; daughter, Claire Roberts; son, Sam Smead; her only brother, Harry Barber; and her dear friends, Gretchen Rollman and Irene Wood.
Survivors include her sons, David (Pauline) Smead and Walter Smead; daughter-in-law, Roxanne Smead; eight grandchildren, Priscilla Wood, Matthew (Nicole) Bovee, Yvette (John) Mistretta, Adam (Paulette) Smead, Rachel (Billy) Finnegan, Sam Smead, Stashu Roberts and Christopher Roberts; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
Contributions in Mrs. Smead’s memory may be directed to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Hwy. Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
