Oct. 25, 1921—Jan. 6, 2023

CORINTH — Emma Jane Girard, 101, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at the Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Argyle, following a brief illness.

Born on Oct. 25, 1921 in Lake Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Willard and May (Murdock) Tubbs.

Jane attended Hadley-Luzerne High School.

She married Robert L. Girard, and the couple resided in Lake Luzerne and Corinth for many years until moving to Florida for their retirement. He passed away on Jan. 11, 2008.

Jane owned and operated the Corinth Diner for several years.

After Jane and Robert retired, they enjoyed more than 20 years living in Florida, until she returned to Corinth in 2015.

She will always be remembered for her passion of baking and love of Bingo with her family and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was also predeceased by her many siblings.

Survivors include her two daughters: Mary Woodcock of Corinth, and Ann Girard of Vero Beach, FL; her two grandchildren: Wesley Woodcock of Lake Luzerne and Kristen Bourdeaux (Craig) of Corinth; her three great-grandchildren: Logan, Morgan and Sierra; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Washington Center for the kindness and compassionate care given to Jane during her stay, and also her special niece, Joan, of Lake Luzerne.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.