July 14, 1930—Dec. 16, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Emma Boynton Nelson, 92, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, Dec. 16, 2022.

Born on July 14, 1930, in Jay, NY, she the daughter of the late Sheldon and Mary (Chabbot) Boynton.

Emma married Andrew “Bud” Nelson on Jan. 2, 1954. They were married for 27 years until Andrew’s death.

She was a communicant of St. Mary’s/ St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

Emma spent many years as a teacher’s aide in the Hudson Falls Central School District.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Andrew; her sister, Mildred Hartpence; her brothers: Edward and Sheldon Boynton; her daughter-in-law, Deborah Nelson; and her stepmother, Laura Boynton.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Tomashefsky (Paul); and her son, Michael. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jonathan and Katy Tomashefsky, Tess, Margaret, and Wyatt Nelson; along with several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at a time to be announced.

The family would like to thank the staff of Glens Falls Hospital for their care and compassion and would also like to give a special acknowledgement of gratitude to her niece, Sue Curren, who provided amazing care for Emma.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of America. 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034; or The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, 5550 Executive Drive, #200, Tampa, FL, 33609.

You can honor Emma’s memory today by providing one single act of kindness toward someone.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.