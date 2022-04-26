Dec. 9, 1920—April 20, 2022

HEBRON — Emma A. Ely (Sutherland), 101, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and close friends at her home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born in Shushan, NY on December 9, 1920. She was the daughter of the late George A. and Julia Barbara Sutherland and the wife of the late Delbert A. Ely. Emma was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1938. After her marriage to Delbert, she moved to Hebron and was a farm wife for the remainder of her life. Emma joined the Hebron United Presbyterian Church on October 5, 1954, serving as a trustee for two 3-year terms during her membership. She was also active in the Washington County Republican Women’s Club and the North Hebron Book Club. She enjoyed entertaining, dining at local restaurants, and visiting with neighbors. She was especially proud of her children and grandchildren.

Emma is survived by her children: Renee Biondi of Secane, PA and Susan Menei of Delaware City, DE.; a sister, Phyllis Miller of Tucson, AZ; four grandchildren: Dominic (Stephanie) Menei of Townsend, DE, Michelle (Kemal) Biondi-Birtek of Alburtis, PA, Samuel (Sara) Menei of Middletown, DE, and Julia (Christopher) Shultz of Harrington, DE.; seven great-grandchildren: Cadence and Tessie Menei, Aden, Abraham, and Sidra Birtek, Madeleine Menei, and Emma Shultz, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Vivian Woodworth, two sons-in-law: Francis Biondi and Nicholas Menei, as well as her brother-in-law, Manning Miller.

The family would like to especially thank everyone who cared for and supported Emma during her final years in her home and Holbrook Adult Home. A funeral service will be held at Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Rt. 30, Salem, NY on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a calling hour beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hebron United Presbyterian Church.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.