Oct. 26, 1921—Oct. 12, 2021

GREENWICH — Emily (Tefft) Brophy, 99, a lifelong resident of Sherman Ave., in Greenwich, passed away two weeks shy of her 100th birthday at the Danforth Adult Care Center in Hoosick Falls, NY on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

She was born in Greenwich, NY, on October 26, 1921, to the late Percey and Margaret (Dewey) Tefft.

Emily loved the Greenwich area and its beauty. When the weather was nice you could find her alongside her husband, Paul, golfing at many of the area courses. Emily could be found out on the links at 97. She was an honorary member of the McGregor Links Country Club in Saratoga Springs. During the winter she enjoyed skiing and traveling to Europe and the West with Paul and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Brophy and son, Dean Brophy.

Survivors include her son, Jerry (Diana) Brophy of Old Saybrook, CT; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Brophy of Greenwich; grandsons: Todd (Laura) Brophy of Salem, MA, Jonathan (Stacy) Brophy of Arden, NC, Dean (Bridget) Brophy, Shane (Jessica) Brophy of Greenwich; granddaughter, Sarah Brophy of Marblehead, MA; great-grandchildren: Kaitlin, Justin, Jenna, Meaghan, Jonathan, Emma, Molly, Shamus, Daniel and Riley.

Private graveside services will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Greenwich Cemetery, County 52, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Sandra Spaulding officiating. Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.