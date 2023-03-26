Emily "Millie" Grasso

SCHENECTADY — Emily "Millie" Grasso, 97, passed away on Friday, March 24, after a brief illness.

Emily was born in Mechanicville and graduated from Mechanicville High School. She took additional evening classes at Linton High School in accounting.

She retired from Sunnyview Hospital after 30 years, primarily in the finance office. She enjoyed playing golf, going to Cape Cod and Maine and the many trips to Radio Music Hall in NYC. Most of all she loved the adult coloring books, that she got to spend coloring with her family.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Emily's happiest moments were times spent with family. She touched the lives of many with her kindness, thoughtfulness, and affection. Her passing will leave a tremendous void in the lives of all who knew her.

Emily is predeceased by her husband of 69 years Joseph; parents, Carmella and Angelo Fusco; brothers: John (Fran) Fusco, Anthony "Babe" (Carmella) Fusco, Joseph "V-8" Fusco, Angelo "Pete" Fusco; sister, Anna (Garry) Geurtze; brother-in-law, Angelo Grasso; and sister-in-law, Anna (Don) Burn.

She is survived by her son, Michael Grasso of Lake George; and daughter, Linda (Kent) Gray of Rotterdam; grandchildren: Dena (John) Rich of Mechanicville, Kristie (Michael) Hennessey of Charlotte, NC, and Michael, Jr. of Lake George; great-grandchildren: Ella, Camryn, Emilia and Natalie. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law: Marcia Grasso of Scotia and Angie Fusco of Mechanicville; and many nieces and nephews.

Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the aides, nurses, housekeeping and recreation staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center for their kindness, caring attitudes and respect shown to our mother. Special thanks to Linda in housekeeping who treated mom like her grandmother.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville.

Committal prayers will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Mausoleum, Niskayuna.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or bcrf@bcrf.org.

For online condolences please visit, glenvillefuneralhome.com.