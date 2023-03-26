Emily "Millie" Grasso
SCHENECTADY — Emily "Millie" Grasso, 97, passed away on Friday, March 24, after a brief illness.
Emily was born in Mechanicville and graduated from Mechanicville High School. She took additional evening classes at Linton High School in accounting.
She retired from Sunnyview Hospital after 30 years, primarily in the finance office. She enjoyed playing golf, going to Cape Cod and Maine and the many trips to Radio Music Hall in NYC. Most of all she loved the adult coloring books, that she got to spend coloring with her family.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Emily's happiest moments were times spent with family. She touched the lives of many with her kindness, thoughtfulness, and affection. Her passing will leave a tremendous void in the lives of all who knew her.
Emily is predeceased by her husband of 69 years Joseph; parents, Carmella and Angelo Fusco; brothers: John (Fran) Fusco, Anthony "Babe" (Carmella) Fusco, Joseph "V-8" Fusco, Angelo "Pete" Fusco; sister, Anna (Garry) Geurtze; brother-in-law, Angelo Grasso; and sister-in-law, Anna (Don) Burn.
She is survived by her son, Michael Grasso of Lake George; and daughter, Linda (Kent) Gray of Rotterdam; grandchildren: Dena (John) Rich of Mechanicville, Kristie (Michael) Hennessey of Charlotte, NC, and Michael, Jr. of Lake George; great-grandchildren: Ella, Camryn, Emilia and Natalie. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law: Marcia Grasso of Scotia and Angie Fusco of Mechanicville; and many nieces and nephews.
Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the aides, nurses, housekeeping and recreation staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center for their kindness, caring attitudes and respect shown to our mother. Special thanks to Linda in housekeeping who treated mom like her grandmother.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville.
Committal prayers will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Mausoleum, Niskayuna.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or bcrf@bcrf.org.
For online condolences please visit, glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.