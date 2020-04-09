May 10, 1932 — March 28, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Emily Janisch, age 87, a longtime resident of Stichman Towers, passed away Saturday morning, March 28, 2020 at Warren Center, where she had most recently been living.
Born May 10, 1932 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late John and Emily (Stranzl) Janisch.
Emily was a longtime attendant of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Glens Falls.
In addition to her parents, Emily was predeceased by her beloved sister, Maryanne Campbell and three brothers, John, Leo and Joseph Janisch.
Survivors include her beloved sister, Catherine McNally; also nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as many friends Emily encountered over her years in Glens Falls.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
A private graveside service will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, or to Warren Center, 42 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, N.Y. 12804.
A sincere thank you is extended to the staff at Warren Center for all their wonderful care and support.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
