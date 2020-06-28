May 6, 1928 — June 21, 2020

ADLEY — Emily J. Heidrich, 92, of Mountain Rd., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the home of her daughter. Born on May 6, 1928 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle (Hutson) Galib.

She married the love of her life, Donald Heidrich on September 10, 1950 in Albany. Don passed away on March 15, 2016 following a wonderful 65 years of marriage. She and Don had built their vacation home on the Hudson River in Hadley in the early 1950’s and made it their permanent home in 1998.

Emily worked as an assistant manager at Trustco Bank in Albany. A career that spanned over 40 years, retiring at the age of 70.

She was a former member of the Eastern Star, the Aurania Social Club in Albany, the Hadley Luzerne Lions Club and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lake Luzerne where she had served as treasurer of the Episcopal Church Women of America for 21 years. She enjoyed bowling, skiing and spending time with her family and many friends.