May 6, 1928 — June 21, 2020

ADLEY — Emily J. Heidrich, 92, of Mountain Rd., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the home of her daughter. Born on May 6, 1928 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle (Hutson) Galib.

She married the love of her life, Donald Heidrich on September 10, 1950 in Albany. Don passed away on March 15, 2016 following a wonderful 65 years of marriage. She and Don had built their vacation home on the Hudson River in Hadley in the early 1950’s and made it their permanent home in 1998.

Emily worked as an assistant manager at Trustco Bank in Albany. A career that spanned over 40 years, retiring at the age of 70.

She was a former member of the Eastern Star, the Aurania Social Club in Albany, the Hadley Luzerne Lions Club and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lake Luzerne where she had served as treasurer of the Episcopal Church Women of America for 21 years. She enjoyed bowling, skiing and spending time with her family and many friends.

Survivors include one daughter, Donna Reynders and her husband Jeffrey of Altamont; two granddaughters: Kristen (Tyler Farrar) Reynders and Kathryn (Brian Vecchio) Reynders; three great grandchildren: Jesse James, Brooklynn and Savannah; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Emily’s wishes, there are no calling hours scheduled. A memorial mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church, Lake Luzerne. Entombment will follow in St. Mary’s columbarium wall.

Emily’s family wishes to thank the staff of Community Hospice, notably, Sue, Pam and Chaplain Celon. Your loving care of our mother and grandmother meant so much to us.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Emily’s memory may be directed to St. Mary’s Church, PO Box 211, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 or to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com

