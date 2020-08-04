Sept. 10, 1941 — July 31, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Emilio N. Casale, 78, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at The Wesley in Saratoga Springs.

Born on Sept. 10, 1941 in Yonkers, he was the son of the late Anthony and Carmela (Rivarini) Casale.

Emilio was raised and educated in Yonkers and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964.

He was employed by the United States Post Office in Elmsford before retiring from the Colonie branch in 2001.

Emilio enjoyed playing golf and watching basketball and baseball. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching classic comedies such as “The Three Stooges,” “The Honeymooners” and “The Andy Griffith Show”.

In addition to his parents, his brother, Thomas Casale and his sister, Fanny Montanrello, predeceased Emilio.