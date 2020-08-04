Sept. 10, 1941 — July 31, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Emilio N. Casale, 78, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at The Wesley in Saratoga Springs.
Born on Sept. 10, 1941 in Yonkers, he was the son of the late Anthony and Carmela (Rivarini) Casale.
Emilio was raised and educated in Yonkers and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964.
He was employed by the United States Post Office in Elmsford before retiring from the Colonie branch in 2001.
Emilio enjoyed playing golf and watching basketball and baseball. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching classic comedies such as “The Three Stooges,” “The Honeymooners” and “The Andy Griffith Show”.
In addition to his parents, his brother, Thomas Casale and his sister, Fanny Montanrello, predeceased Emilio.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, of Queensbury; his sons, Jeffrey Michael (Rosemarie) Casale of Ballston Lake, Nicholas Anthony Casale of Toms River, New Jersey, and Gregory John Casale of Queensbury; his granddaughters, Natalie and Sara of Ballston Lake and Alyssa of Toms River, New Jersey; his grandsons, Anthony of Toms River, New Jersey, Nicholas, Joseph, and Andrew of Queensbury; his sister-in-law, Julia Scallero of Tarrytown; and several nephews and two nieces.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Due to COVID restrictions a maximum of 40 people are allowed in the building at one time and masks are required.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.
Interment will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 and Wesley Health Care Center Resident Enrichment Fund, 131 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.